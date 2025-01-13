Left Menu

India-Saudi Arabia Seal Hajj Quota Pact

India and Saudi Arabia have finalized a Hajj agreement for 2025, setting a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims. The deal was signed by India's Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Saudi's Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. Officials aim to enhance pilgrimage experiences and strengthen bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:05 IST
India-Saudi Arabia Seal Hajj Quota Pact
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured its Hajj pilgrimage future by signing an agreement with Saudi Arabia to finalize a quota of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims for 2025. This landmark decision was formalized by Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Minority Affairs, and his Saudi counterpart, Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in Jeddah.

The agreement reflects a commitment to offering Indian pilgrims an improved pilgrimage experience, with both nations also expressing a desire to enhance their bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed this progress, describing it as 'wonderful news' for the country's Hajj pilgrims.

In terms of quota distribution, 30% is allocated to Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs), equating to 52,507 pilgrims, while 70% will be managed by the Haj Committee of India (HCoI). This distribution aligns with India's Haj Policy-2025, which was communicated in August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025