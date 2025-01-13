India-Saudi Arabia Seal Hajj Quota Pact

India has secured its Hajj pilgrimage future by signing an agreement with Saudi Arabia to finalize a quota of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims for 2025. This landmark decision was formalized by Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Minority Affairs, and his Saudi counterpart, Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in Jeddah.

The agreement reflects a commitment to offering Indian pilgrims an improved pilgrimage experience, with both nations also expressing a desire to enhance their bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed this progress, describing it as 'wonderful news' for the country's Hajj pilgrims.

In terms of quota distribution, 30% is allocated to Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs), equating to 52,507 pilgrims, while 70% will be managed by the Haj Committee of India (HCoI). This distribution aligns with India's Haj Policy-2025, which was communicated in August 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)