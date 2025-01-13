Wildfires Delay Oscar Nominations Amid Rising Challenges

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has delayed announcing the Oscar nominations for the second time due to ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, organizers announced on Monday.

Initially set for this Friday and then moved to January 19, the nominations will now be revealed on January 23. "Extending the voting period allows our members necessary time," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The Academy also canceled the annual Oscar nominees luncheon, previously scheduled for February 10. Despite these changes, the Academy Awards are still set for March 2. Meanwhile, the Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, with a focus on raising funds for wildfire relief and honoring first responders.

