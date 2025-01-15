Left Menu

MARBLEX Unveils Rebranding with 'FUN COMES FIRST' Slogan

Blockchain gaming company MARBLEX announced its rebranding with the slogan 'FUN COMES FIRST'. Initiatives include expanding game partnerships, improving user compensation, strengthening technology and enhancing community interactions. New brand assets include a green goblin mascot 'gObY', reflecting playfulness and energy. MARBLEX plans to integrate blockchain in new game titles by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:00 IST
MARBLEX Unveils Rebranding with 'FUN COMES FIRST' Slogan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Blockchain gaming innovator MARBLEX has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding initiative, marked by the new slogan 'FUN COMES FIRST.' This effort, initially launched in 2022, emphasizes expanding game partnerships, reinforcing user compensation systems, advancing technology and sustainability, and enhancing community-driven operations.

Among the fresh updates are a new Brand Identity, featuring a playful mascot named 'gObY,' an imaginative green goblin, as well as redesigned token aesthetics and a contemporary brand logo. These elements maintain the company's focus on fun and creativity, aimed at attracting a youthful audience.

In line with this rebranding, MARBLEX has ambitious plans to onboard over ten game projects by 2026, incorporating blockchain technology into its offerings. As a Netmarble subsidiary, MARBLEX seeks to bring top-tier blockchain games to market, enhancing user experiences through innovation and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025