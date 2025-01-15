MARBLEX Unveils Rebranding with 'FUN COMES FIRST' Slogan

Blockchain gaming innovator MARBLEX has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding initiative, marked by the new slogan 'FUN COMES FIRST.' This effort, initially launched in 2022, emphasizes expanding game partnerships, reinforcing user compensation systems, advancing technology and sustainability, and enhancing community-driven operations.

Among the fresh updates are a new Brand Identity, featuring a playful mascot named 'gObY,' an imaginative green goblin, as well as redesigned token aesthetics and a contemporary brand logo. These elements maintain the company's focus on fun and creativity, aimed at attracting a youthful audience.

In line with this rebranding, MARBLEX has ambitious plans to onboard over ten game projects by 2026, incorporating blockchain technology into its offerings. As a Netmarble subsidiary, MARBLEX seeks to bring top-tier blockchain games to market, enhancing user experiences through innovation and engagement.

