Bollywood Workers Unite: AICWA Calls for Reform
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging attention to the poor conditions faced by Hindi film industry workers. Key issues include long hours, unsafe environments, and lack of job contracts. AICWA seeks reforms to ensure fair wages and better amenities.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has taken a bold step by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The association, representing the backbone of Bollywood, is calling attention to the dire conditions faced by workers in the Hindi film industry.
In their letter dated January 11, AICWA has highlighted a litany of grievances such as inadequate pay, exhaustive working hours, and unsafe work environments. The association argues these conditions undermine the significant cultural and economic contributions of these workers.
Beyond overwork and late wages, AICWA also stresses the lack of formal work contracts, resulting in a precarious job market for its members. The letter ends with a request for structural industry reforms, which they believe are necessary to safeguard workers' rights and improve industry standards.
