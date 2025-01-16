Left Menu

Blade Attack on Bollywood Star: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after being attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home. The early morning incident required Khan to undergo surgery. Police are investigating the attempted burglary, with the actor now reported to be out of danger. Further updates will follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:02 IST
Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital following a knife attack at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of Thursday. The alarming incident led to Khan requiring emergency surgery, officials confirmed.

The attack occurred around 2.30 a.m. at Khan's house in Bandra, where an unidentified assailant reportedly broke in, resulting in a scuffle. Immediate police intervention took place, but the intruder's motive remains under investigation.

The actor, esteemed for roles in hits like "Omkara" and "Dil Chahta Hai," was reported to be stable post-surgery. Khan's representatives have urged both media and fans to remain patient as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

