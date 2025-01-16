Sonbhadra: Transforming into the 'Switzerland of India'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dubbed Sonbhadra as the 'Switzerland of India', reinforcing its status as the state's 'energy capital'. During his visit, he closed the Vidhayak Khel Maha Kumbh event and spoke on upcoming development plans.

Adityanath highlighted Sonbhadra's capacity to generate 12,000 MW of electricity and its significant investment proposals of Rs 1,97,000 crore, projected to create 40,000 jobs. Sports were emphasized not only as entertainment but as a vital source of energy and health, with the Khel Mahakumbh aiming to inspire youth.

The district's commitment to holistic development includes floating solar power projects, irrigation for 35,000 hectares, and water connections for hundreds of thousands. Adityanath also celebrated the local women's entrepreneurial initiatives and reiterated the government's dedication to sports infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)