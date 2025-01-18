Left Menu

CNN Settles Defamation Case with Navy Veteran

CNN reached a $5 million settlement with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, averting a second trial phase over punitive damages. Young claimed CNN defamed him by labeling him a profiteer during the Afghan evacuation. CNN stood by its story but regretted using certain terms.

Updated: 18-01-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 04:04 IST
CNN has settled a defamation lawsuit with a U.S. Navy veteran who assisted in evacuation efforts from Afghanistan post the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021. This comes after a jury ruled the network liable for defamation, ordering a $5 million payout.

The decision halts a potential second phase to determine punitive damages. The lawsuit was filed by Zachary Young, who accused CNN of harming his reputation in a segment aired on 'The Lead with Jake Tapper,' where he was labeled as exploiting Afghan evacuees by charging high fees.

While CNN has maintained the validity of their initial report, they expressed regret over some terminology used. Young, who appeared in court, was seen in positive spirits post-settlement announcement, signaling an end to the legal battle.

