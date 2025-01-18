Intruder's Assault on Saif Ali Khan Leaves Bollywood in Shock

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was assaulted in his Mumbai residence by an intruder early Thursday morning. The incident left Khan with multiple stab wounds, particularly to his neck, necessitating emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

According to the police, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, reported the incident, stating the assailant was aggressive during the encounter but avoided the jewellery left in plain sight. The details emerged as the police recorded Kareena's statement following the attack.

While Kareena is staying with her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, in Khar, the police have mobilized over 30 teams to apprehend the attacker. Efforts to trace him continue as more than 48 hours have passed since the alarming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)