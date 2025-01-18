Intruder's Assault on Saif Ali Khan Leaves Bollywood in Shock
An intruder attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai apartment, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, reported the assault. The attacker avoided valuable jewellery, and police have launched a manhunt with 30 teams pursuing the suspect.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was assaulted in his Mumbai residence by an intruder early Thursday morning. The incident left Khan with multiple stab wounds, particularly to his neck, necessitating emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.
According to the police, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, reported the incident, stating the assailant was aggressive during the encounter but avoided the jewellery left in plain sight. The details emerged as the police recorded Kareena's statement following the attack.
While Kareena is staying with her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, in Khar, the police have mobilized over 30 teams to apprehend the attacker. Efforts to trace him continue as more than 48 hours have passed since the alarming event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Police Recruits Record Numbers Amidst Staffing Challenges
Breaking Boundaries: A Symphony Beyond Bollywood
Transforming Urban Mumbai: Slum Redevelopment and Infrastructure Boost
Language Dispute Sparks Chaos at Thane Police Station
Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches #FirstCallFortis for Emergency Preparedness