Ram Sacrifice at Movie Premiere Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing incident, Andhra Pradesh police arrested five men for allegedly decapitating a ram inside a movie theatre before the screening of the film 'Daaku Maharaj' on January 12.

The arrests came after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lodged a complaint via email. Among those taken into custody are Shankaraiah, Ramesh, Suresh Reddy, Prasad, and Mukesh Babu, who reportedly beheaded the animal and used its blood to smear a poster of the popular Tollywood actor N Balakrishna, meanwhile, police are seeking additional suspects involved in the animal sacrifice.

The grotesque act, captured on video, has gone viral, with many onlookers seen cheering as the sacrifice occurred. This incident coincided with the movie release during the Sankranti festival and resulted in rapid arrests under multiple sections of animal protection and criminal laws, though all suspects were granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)