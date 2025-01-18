Rudraksha Rendezvous: Jyotirlingas at Maha Kumbh Mela

In the bustling ambiance of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a unique construction has become the center of attention: twelve Jyotirlingas meticulously crafted from 7 crore 51 lakh Rudraksha beads. Standing proudly in Sector 6, these spiritual installations are drawing crowds from various regions.

According to Mauni Baba, these Jyotirlingas, each 11 feet in height, aim to not only eradicate terrorism but also protect Bangladeshi Hindus. With decades of dedication, Baba has perfected the art of creating these sacred structures, using a variety of Rudraksha beads that range from one Mukhi to 26 Mukhi.

Visitors to Shivnagari are enlightened about the spiritual significance of Rudraksha, clearing widespread misconceptions. Camps by notable organizations like Netra Kumbh and Swaminarayan Akshardham further enhance the Mela's vibrant atmosphere, contributing to an enriching spiritual experience for devotees on Bajrang Marg.

