Pong Dam: A Sanctuary for Siberian Migratory Birds

The Himachal Pradesh government is focusing on enhancing tourism at Pong Dam, a sanctuary for migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia. Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu has directed efforts to ensure bird safety and improve tourist facilities, including water sports and educational centers to boost regional tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:28 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given instructions to the forest department to prioritize the safety of migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia, which gather at Pong Dam.

During his visit to the Pong Dam in Kangra district for bird watching, Sukhu addressed the potential of the area for tourism and highlighted plans to increase tourist attractions, including visits to the ancient Bathu-Ki-Lari temples.

He announced that tourist facilities would be upgraded with two additional speedboats and urged infrastructure development to cater to an increasing number of visitors drawn by native bird species. The region is witnessing a surge in migratory bird numbers, reaching nearly 93,000 by December 2024, and is expected to surpass 100,000 by the end of the season.

