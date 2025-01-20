Left Menu

Trump's Liaison with Indian American Business Titans

Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by Donald Trump to oversee U.S. intelligence, attended a reception for Indian American Business Titans in Washington, D.C. The event, organized before Trump's inauguration, aimed to foster connections and support for candidates through fundraising, highlighting the financial influence of the Indian-American community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:26 IST
In a move that underscores the growing influence of the Indian-American business community, Tulsi Gabbard, recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to manage U.S. intelligence, attended a pivotal reception in Washington, D.C., alongside key lawmakers.

Gabbard joined forces with prominent figures such as Republican Senator Rick Scott and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, interacting with high-net-worth Indian-American entrepreneurs whose collective wealth ranges from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion. These business titans represent a significant economic imprint in states like Florida, Georgia, and Missouri.

The event, which took place on the eve of Trump's historic inauguration, was spearheaded by Danny Gaekwad, a Florida-based hotelier and entrepreneur. Gaekwad emphasized the group's mission to strategically fund political candidates, stating, 'Giving money without purpose has no value.' The inaugural gathering aimed to foster mutual understanding and enhance political involvement among Indian-Americans.

