Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Legacy of Passion and Curiosity

On the occasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to honor his memory with a heartfelt post. Kirti shared a video compilation featuring some of the most cherished moments of her brother's life, celebrating his legacy in an emotional tribute.

In her touching note, Kirti remembered Sushant not just as a gifted actor, but as a "seeker" and "thinker" with an insatiable curiosity. She expressed how his spirit continues to illuminate the hearts of millions, noting his passion for the universe and fearlessness in pursuing dreams. His essence, she wrote, remains a source of inspiration, a reminder to embrace wonder and love deeply.

Kirti concluded her tribute by stating that Sushant's wisdom and dreams remain eternal, inspiring countless people. "Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure," she added, underscoring the depth of their bond. Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred in notable films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Chhichhore,' was found dead on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old.

(With inputs from agencies.)