Embracing Austerity: The Spiritual Odyssey of Kalpvas

In the chilling embrace of winter, 68-year-old Rohini Jha from Bihar's Maithli region participates in the sacred tradition of Kalpvas at the Maha Kumbh. She, along with more than 10 lakh devotees, adheres to a life of austerity on the Sangam's banks, taking holy dips and living with minimal comforts.

Kalpvas, extending from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, is a centuries-old spiritual practice that holds profound significance in Hinduism, as depicted in Vedic texts like the Mahabharata and the Ramcharitmanas. The practice necessitates participants to retreat from modern amenities, seeking spiritual growth through simplicity and discipline.

At the Maha Kumbh, the Kalpvas ritual underscores religious dedication. Devotees engage in daily holy dips, spiritual discourses, and community activities, reconnecting with their inner selves and the divine. This spiritual journey is not just an event but a lifestyle passed down through generations, steeped in tradition and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)