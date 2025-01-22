Left Menu

Embracing Austerity: The Spiritual Odyssey of Kalpvas

Kalpvas, a month-long spiritual practice embraced by Rohini Jha and millions of devotees, involves austerity, holy dips, and detachment from material comforts at the Maha Kumbh. The tradition, deeply rooted in Hindu spirituality, offers a time for inner purification and reconnection with the divine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:01 IST
Embracing Austerity: The Spiritual Odyssey of Kalpvas
  • Country:
  • India

In the chilling embrace of winter, 68-year-old Rohini Jha from Bihar's Maithli region participates in the sacred tradition of Kalpvas at the Maha Kumbh. She, along with more than 10 lakh devotees, adheres to a life of austerity on the Sangam's banks, taking holy dips and living with minimal comforts.

Kalpvas, extending from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, is a centuries-old spiritual practice that holds profound significance in Hinduism, as depicted in Vedic texts like the Mahabharata and the Ramcharitmanas. The practice necessitates participants to retreat from modern amenities, seeking spiritual growth through simplicity and discipline.

At the Maha Kumbh, the Kalpvas ritual underscores religious dedication. Devotees engage in daily holy dips, spiritual discourses, and community activities, reconnecting with their inner selves and the divine. This spiritual journey is not just an event but a lifestyle passed down through generations, steeped in tradition and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025