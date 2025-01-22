Coins as Propaganda: A Timeless Tale of Power and Profit

Throughout history, coins have played a critical role as instruments of propaganda and profit. From the ancient kings of Lydia, who first adapted silver and gold into a standardized coin system, to modern times with Trump's meme coin, the primary motivation remains consistent: to solidify power and establish authority.

In a pre-digital era, coins were the ultimate medium for rulers to broadcast their likenesses and messages to their subjects. Alexander the Great was among the first to inscribe his image onto coinage, presenting himself as a divine figure alongside the goddess Athena, ensuring his legacy and god-like status endured beyond his rule.

Even in modernity, this tradition persists. Coins and banknotes retain little intrinsic value, their worth guaranteed by state endorsement. Private mints continue to craft commemorative coins, such as Trump's medallions, which despite lacking legal tender status, aim to capitalize on historical symbolism for profit.

(With inputs from agencies.)