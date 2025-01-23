Left Menu

Bridging Faiths: Mohammad Ali's Temple Legacy

Mohammad Ali, a Muslim, has been the caretaker of a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh for 18 years, promoting communal harmony. His leadership has led to significant temple renovations and funds raised for development. Ali's dedication enhances religious unity, with the temple attracting both Hindu and Muslim devotees.

A remarkable tale of communal harmony is developing in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, known for its religious tensions, thanks to Mohammad Ali, a devout Muslim serving as a symbol of unity.

For 18 years, Ali has overseen the Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple in Jaitapur Bazar, earning respect from Hindus and Muslims alike.

A believer in both Islamic and Hindu traditions, Ali attributes his dedication to a childhood healing experience at the temple, with major development projects under his stewardship enhancing religious unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

