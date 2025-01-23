Bridging Faiths: Mohammad Ali's Temple Legacy
Mohammad Ali, a Muslim, has been the caretaker of a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh for 18 years, promoting communal harmony. His leadership has led to significant temple renovations and funds raised for development. Ali's dedication enhances religious unity, with the temple attracting both Hindu and Muslim devotees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A remarkable tale of communal harmony is developing in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, known for its religious tensions, thanks to Mohammad Ali, a devout Muslim serving as a symbol of unity.
For 18 years, Ali has overseen the Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple in Jaitapur Bazar, earning respect from Hindus and Muslims alike.
A believer in both Islamic and Hindu traditions, Ali attributes his dedication to a childhood healing experience at the temple, with major development projects under his stewardship enhancing religious unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saptotsava Festivities: A Legacy of Devotion and Influence
A Sea of Devotion: The Grand Black Nazarene Procession
Melodies of Devotion: Celebrating Maha Kumbh 2025 Through Song
Devotion and Tradition: The Annual Jesus Nazareno Procession in the Philippines
Devotion in Motion: The Grand Procession of the Black Nazarene