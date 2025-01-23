Bridging Faiths: Mohammad Ali's Temple Legacy

A remarkable tale of communal harmony is developing in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, known for its religious tensions, thanks to Mohammad Ali, a devout Muslim serving as a symbol of unity.

For 18 years, Ali has overseen the Vriddh Mateshwari Mata Ghurdevi Temple in Jaitapur Bazar, earning respect from Hindus and Muslims alike.

A believer in both Islamic and Hindu traditions, Ali attributes his dedication to a childhood healing experience at the temple, with major development projects under his stewardship enhancing religious unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)