Tragedy at Manali Carnival: Young Life Lost to Violence

In a shocking incident at Manali's winter carnival, a 19-year-old named Dakshya fell victim to a fatal stabbing. The police apprehended the accused, who attacked Dakshya with a broken glass bottle following an argument.

The tragedy unfolded backstage at Manu Rangshala, interrupting an otherwise festive cultural night. Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, Kullu Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest occurred shortly after the violent act.

As investigations continue to determine the motive behind the attack, local sentiment is rising, with Dakshya's family demanding swift justice. Amidst the turmoil, a scheduled Maha Nati cultural performance was rescheduled.

