Tragedy at Manali Carnival: Young Life Lost to Violence
A 19-year-old boy named Dakshya was tragically stabbed to death at a winter carnival in Manali. The accused has been arrested, and police investigations are ongoing. The attack happened backstage during a cultural event, causing an uproar among locals demanding justice. Cultural performances were postponed due to the incident.
In a shocking incident at Manali's winter carnival, a 19-year-old named Dakshya fell victim to a fatal stabbing. The police apprehended the accused, who attacked Dakshya with a broken glass bottle following an argument.
The tragedy unfolded backstage at Manu Rangshala, interrupting an otherwise festive cultural night. Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, Kullu Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest occurred shortly after the violent act.
As investigations continue to determine the motive behind the attack, local sentiment is rising, with Dakshya's family demanding swift justice. Amidst the turmoil, a scheduled Maha Nati cultural performance was rescheduled.
