Putricia-mania: Sydney's Corpse Flower Captivates Thousands
The rare blooming of a corpse flower named Putricia, which emits a decaying flesh odor, drew thousands to Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden. Fans waited hours to see the floral spectacle that blooms once every 7-10 years. Its brief fame also surged online with a viral live stream.
In an astonishing floral spectacle, the rare corpse flower, known as Putricia, captivated thousands at Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden. This peculiar plant, infamous for its odor akin to decaying flesh, drew throngs of enthusiasts willing to endure hours-long queues for the chance to witness the bloom.
Scientifically named Amorphophallus titanum, the corpse flower, native to Sumatra's rainforests, blossomed at the greenhouse to a crowd of nearly 20,000 over a week. Its purple-hued curtain and misty backdrop added to the gothic allure, while followers flocked to pay homage to Putricia, a creation of garden spokesperson Sophie Daniel.
The event's online presence was equally remarkable, boasting a live stream with close to a million views, frenzied hashtag activity, and an outpouring of memes. As Putricia unfurled, preparations for her hand-pollination ensued, ensuring the survival of this endangered species.
