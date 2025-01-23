Roy Honors Netaji on 128th Birth Anniversary

On Thursday, JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy reminisced about India's past, speculating that the country might have remained undivided if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had achieved independence. Roy made these remarks during Netaji's 128th birth anniversary celebrations.

A former minister in Jharkhand, Roy paid tribute to the legendary freedom fighter by laying flowers at his bust at Aam Bagan in Sakchi. The occasion was also marked by the inauguration of a pictorial booklet that chronicles Netaji's relentless campaign against British colonial rule.

Emphasizing Netaji's enduring legacy, Roy noted that despite limited modes of communication during his time, Netaji's popularity was unmatched, making him an everlasting inspiration for generations. Additionally, in a homage to Bose, the Aam Bagan maidan was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose maidan.

(With inputs from agencies.)