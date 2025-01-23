Controversy Over M F Husain's Art: Court Dismisses Plea for FIR

A recent legal development has emerged from a Delhi court, where a plea demanding an FIR against two controversial paintings by the late artist M F Husain was refused. The paintings were claimed to offend religious sentiments due to their depiction of Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh.

Judicial magistrate Sahil Monga emphasized that all evidence pertaining to the case, including CCTV footage from the Delhi Art Gallery, was already seized and available. The court found no need for further investigation by the authorities. Moreover, the case has been advised to proceed as a complaint case in front of the court.

The artwork by Husain, a celebrated recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, had previously been displayed privately. Despite the controversy, the paintings have been confiscated, yet the motion for an FIR remains unapproved, leaving the complainant dissatisfied with the current judicial resolutions.

