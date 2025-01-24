Left Menu

Elysium: Revolutionizing Gourmet Shopping in India

Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry in India has launched Elysium, a groundbreaking gourmet-food membership. Unveiled by chef Pooja Dhingra, Elysium offers culinary benefits such as exclusive pricing and events, and extends its privileges through partnerships with top brands. The membership enhances the shopping experience for gourmet enthusiasts across major cities in India.

Updated: 24-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:33 IST
Elysium, India's first gourmet-food membership, has been launched by Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry, a leading premium grocery retailer. This innovative membership was introduced by famous chef Pooja Dhingra at the Mumbai Phoenix Palladium store, during an exclusive event for loyal customers and influencers.

Designed to enhance the grocery shopping experience, Elysium provides members with exclusive benefits including special pricing, free home delivery, and invitations to curated events. The membership also offers fast checkout and hassle-free returns, along with masterclasses at The Chef's Table.

Beyond in-store perks, Elysium partners with 35 premium brands spanning sectors like travel and wellness, offering members a comprehensive lifestyle experience. Available in major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, Elysium represents Nature's Basket's commitment to innovation and luxury in gourmet retailing.

