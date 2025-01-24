Dahua Technology Joins Forces with WWF for Global Sustainability Efforts

Dahua Technology, a leader in AIoT solutions, has formed a strategic alliance with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to drive global sustainability initiatives.

The collaboration was marked by WWF presenting Dahua with a certificate of appreciation for its contributions to ecological protection. They discussed strengthening efforts in biodiversity monitoring and the use of innovative technologies.

Dahua is using AIoT technology for precise monitoring of endangered species. Its commitment to ecological conservation includes combating illegal logging and supporting conservation projects via the 'Pro Techies' global campaign. Both parties aim to expand public engagement through educational and community-driven initiatives.

