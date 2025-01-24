The Roshans: A Cinematic Journey Through Generations
Rakesh Roshan's docu-series 'The Roshans' on Netflix highlights the legacy of his father, composer Roshan, and contributions by family members Rakesh, Rajesh, and Hrithik. The series celebrates their impact on Indian cinema, featuring insights from industry stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher.
Actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's docu-series, 'The Roshans', currently streaming on Netflix, seeks to illuminate the life and legacy of his father, the late composer Roshan Lal Nagrath. After noticing his father's absence in music compilations, Rakesh aimed to celebrate his father's contributions to Indian cinema.
The series highlights Roshan's collaboration with iconic singers and the cinematic impact of the Roshan family, including Rakesh, his brother Rajesh, and his son Hrithik. It includes appearances from notable industry figures such as Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher, offering a comprehensive insight into their familial contributions.
Rakesh Roshan reflects on his journey from an actor with ties to a legendary musical legacy to a director of iconic films like 'Koi... Mil Gaya'. The documentary aims to inspire a fearless pursuit of success, documenting cinematic history through the Roshan family's lens and addressing a storied contribution to the arts.
