Unity Prevails: Mosques Rally for National Harmony

After Friday prayers, worshippers at the Shahi Jama Masjid took part in a symbolic act of unity by distributing the national flag. This initiative was aimed at promoting peace and integrity among local communities ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra highlighted the ceremonial exchange and hoisting of flags, with participants pledging their commitment to national unity. Local resident Syed Akhtar encouraged the community to mark Republic Day with the same enthusiasm as major festivals like Eid and Diwali.

Mohammad Nazim Saifi underscored the significance of honoring the tricolour in commemorating the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. Haji Ehtesham Ahmed called for citizens to protect this legacy and celebrate January 26 with unity, especially in light of previous violent incidents in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)