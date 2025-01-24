Left Menu

President's Nationwide Address: Unity in Diversity

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a nationwide address on January 25, ahead of Republic Day. The speech will air at 7 pm across all Doordarshan channels and Akashvani in Hindi and English, with regional versions following shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:20 IST
President's Nationwide Address: Unity in Diversity
Address
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on January 25, as announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The address will be aired at 7 pm throughout India's extensive Doordarshan and Akashvani networks, initially in Hindi and English.

Following the initial broadcast, Doordarshan will continue the transmission in various regional languages on its regional channels. This ensures that the President's message reaches every corner of the nation, emphasizing the country's cultural and linguistic diversity.

Akashvani will support this outreach, broadcasting the regional language versions starting at 9:30 pm on its respective regional networks, making the President's address accessible to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025