President's Nationwide Address: Unity in Diversity
President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a nationwide address on January 25, ahead of Republic Day. The speech will air at 7 pm across all Doordarshan channels and Akashvani in Hindi and English, with regional versions following shortly after.
In anticipation of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on January 25, as announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The address will be aired at 7 pm throughout India's extensive Doordarshan and Akashvani networks, initially in Hindi and English.
Following the initial broadcast, Doordarshan will continue the transmission in various regional languages on its regional channels. This ensures that the President's message reaches every corner of the nation, emphasizing the country's cultural and linguistic diversity.
Akashvani will support this outreach, broadcasting the regional language versions starting at 9:30 pm on its respective regional networks, making the President's address accessible to a broader audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
