Ryan Reynolds Surprises Hugh Jackman with Heartfelt Tribute at Radio City

Actor Ryan Reynolds provided an unexpected delight on the opening night of Hugh Jackman's new concert series at Radio City Music Hall. According to a report by People, Reynolds not only attended but delivered an emotional tribute to Jackman, recalling their days on the set of 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.

Reynolds fondly remembered Jackman as the first major movie star he had collaborated with, highlighting Jackman's unique ability to remember everyone's name on set, despite sometimes making them up. Reynolds described Jackman as a person who demonstrated courtesy, valued crew members, and possessed an admirable curiosity, labeling him as his 'gotcha for life'.

Jackman responded with warmth, expressing his affection for Reynolds and humorously thanking him for requesting a free ticket. Due to unprecedented demand, Jackman's show has doubled its performances from the initially announced 12, now spanning 24 shows throughout several months, showcasing his immense appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)