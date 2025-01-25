Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds Surprises Hugh Jackman with Heartfelt Tribute at Radio City

Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance during Hugh Jackman's concert series opener at Radio City Music Hall, sharing heartfelt memories and praising Jackman's kindness. Jackman's show, initially a limited series, has expanded due to high demand, reflecting his enduring popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:54 IST
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ryan Reynolds provided an unexpected delight on the opening night of Hugh Jackman's new concert series at Radio City Music Hall. According to a report by People, Reynolds not only attended but delivered an emotional tribute to Jackman, recalling their days on the set of 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.

Reynolds fondly remembered Jackman as the first major movie star he had collaborated with, highlighting Jackman's unique ability to remember everyone's name on set, despite sometimes making them up. Reynolds described Jackman as a person who demonstrated courtesy, valued crew members, and possessed an admirable curiosity, labeling him as his 'gotcha for life'.

Jackman responded with warmth, expressing his affection for Reynolds and humorously thanking him for requesting a free ticket. Due to unprecedented demand, Jackman's show has doubled its performances from the initially announced 12, now spanning 24 shows throughout several months, showcasing his immense appeal.

