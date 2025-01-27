Eighty Years On: Remembering Auschwitz, Confronting Hungary's Troubled Past

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Tamás Léderer, a Holocaust survivor from Budapest, speaks on the persistent unease he feels amid today's climate of hate. Although he survived by hiding during WWII, the tragedy's shadow lingers in his mind.

As global observers mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, key figures like Rabbi Tamás Vero stress the necessity of keeping Holocaust memories alive. For Vero, this aids in ensuring that the world learns from the past to prevent future atrocities.

Hungary's deep involvement with Nazi Germany during WWII—aided by irredentist ambitions under Regent Miklós Horthy—led to the mass deportation of Jews. Survivors like Léderer argue that Hungary has yet to fully confront its role in these actions.

