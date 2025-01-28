Tragic End for Udaipur Painter: A Tale of Desperation
A 28-year-old woman named Bhavna Yadav succumbed to injuries after setting herself on fire following an altercation with her husband in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Surajpole chauraha when her husband left her alone in anger. The woman's family has been informed of her death.
A 28-year-old woman has died after setting herself on fire in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, following a dispute with her husband, police reported on Tuesday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit confirmed that Bhavna Yadav suffered 80 percent burns and was under treatment at a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her statement to the police revealed that she set herself ablaze after pouring thinner following an argument with her husband, Gajendra.
The couple, both painters, were returning from work when the incident transpired at Surajpole chauraha. Authorities have informed her family, who have yet to arrive at the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
