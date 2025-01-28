Controversial Filmmaker Faces Legal Heat Again

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been charged with harassment by a well-known actress on a social media platform, police in Elamakkara reported.

The 'Kayattam' director faces accusations of stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, following a complaint lodged by the actress. According to police, the director had alleged that the actress and her daughter were in danger, in a recent Facebook post.

Sasidharan previously faced arrest and was bailed in May 2022, based on similar accusations from the same actress. Authorities are considering legal measures both locally and abroad, as he is reportedly staying in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)