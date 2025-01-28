Left Menu

Controversial Filmmaker Faces Legal Heat Again

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan faces legal action following allegations of harassing an actress on social media, with charges of stalking, defamation, and intimidation filed against him. Authorities are taking measures to address the situation, including potential removal of defamatory content from Facebook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:33 IST
Controversial Filmmaker Faces Legal Heat Again
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been charged with harassment by a well-known actress on a social media platform, police in Elamakkara reported.

The 'Kayattam' director faces accusations of stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation, following a complaint lodged by the actress. According to police, the director had alleged that the actress and her daughter were in danger, in a recent Facebook post.

Sasidharan previously faced arrest and was bailed in May 2022, based on similar accusations from the same actress. Authorities are considering legal measures both locally and abroad, as he is reportedly staying in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025