Left Menu

Anthony Mackie Clarifies Captain America Comment

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie clarified his remarks on Captain America's symbolism after facing backlash. During a promotional event, he suggested that 'America' shouldn't define the superhero. Mackie emphasized Captain America's universal values and expressed pride in portraying the role, following its handover from Chris Evans' character Steve Rogers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:14 IST
Anthony Mackie Clarifies Captain America Comment
Anthony Mackie
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Anthony Mackie sought to clarify his recent comments on Captain America's symbolism following widespread backlash. The statements were initially made during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Captain America: Brave New World.'

Mackie, who plays Captain America in his first solo film, emphasized that the character embodies universal qualities of honor, integrity, and dependability, rather than a singular representation of America. He took to Instagram Stories to express his respect for the character and his pride as an American.

The remarks sparked debate on social media, with fans reacting to Mackie's interpretation of the iconic superhero. 'Brave New World,' directed by Julius Onah, is set to be released in theaters worldwide on February 14 and marks Marvel's first Captain America film since Chris Evans passed the mantle to Mackie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025