Anthony Mackie Clarifies Captain America Comment

Actor Anthony Mackie sought to clarify his recent comments on Captain America's symbolism following widespread backlash. The statements were initially made during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Captain America: Brave New World.'

Mackie, who plays Captain America in his first solo film, emphasized that the character embodies universal qualities of honor, integrity, and dependability, rather than a singular representation of America. He took to Instagram Stories to express his respect for the character and his pride as an American.

The remarks sparked debate on social media, with fans reacting to Mackie's interpretation of the iconic superhero. 'Brave New World,' directed by Julius Onah, is set to be released in theaters worldwide on February 14 and marks Marvel's first Captain America film since Chris Evans passed the mantle to Mackie.

