Ayodhya's Pilgrim Surge: A Spiritual Journey Unfolds

The holy city of Ayodhya witnesses an unprecedented influx of devotees after Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh. With an estimated 65 lakh pilgrims arriving, officials have scrambled to manage the massive crowds and ensure convenience for visitors heading to sacred sites like Ram Lalla's darshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After the significant holy dip at Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh, Ayodhya is now experiencing a surge of devotees. In just the past 96 hours up to Thursday afternoon, approximately 65 lakh pilgrims have flooded into the city.

Given the swelling numbers, Ayodhya's streets have become packed, prompting senior officials to conduct thorough inspections. The holy city now sees an estimated daily footfall of three lakh devotees to key sites like the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi. Visiting hours have been extended to around 18 hours a day to accommodate the influx.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced extensive arrangements to facilitate the devotees, including holding areas to manage crowd overflow. Additionally, officials like Additional Director General SB Shiradkar and Inspector General Praveen Kumar are actively inspecting areas to ensure smooth pilgrim movement towards sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

