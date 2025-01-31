Prayagraj's Warm Welcome: City's Open Arms Amid Maha Kumbh Chaos

In the heart of Prayagraj, a surge in pilgrims has pushed the city's infrastructure to its limits, as residents extend open arms to those stranded and in need following the deadly stampede during the Maha Kumbh.

Despite the challenges, locals, hotels, and universities have united in a demonstration of community spirit, providing necessary aid including food, shelter, and transport. This outpouring of support underscores the city's tradition of hospitality during this significant religious event.

Well-known figures like Dr. Anjali Kesari praise the efforts, emphasizing that Kumbh is not just a religious gathering but a celebration of humanity and culture, where everyone plays their part tirelessly to ensure safety and well-being for millions of visiting devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)