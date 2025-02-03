Left Menu

Maha Kumbh's Grand Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Spectacle at Basant Panchami

The Maha Kumbh at Basant Panchami saw a grand Amrit Snan, drawing numerous pilgrims for spiritual liberation. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's supervision, enhanced security measures were implemented to prevent mishaps like the January 29 stampede. The event featured impressive processions by sadhus and various akharas, completing their traditional holy dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:36 IST
The Maha Kumbh on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami witnessed its third grand 'Amrit Snan', attracting thousands of devotees seeking spiritual liberation. Officials confirmed that the sacred dip proceeded smoothly under the watchful eye of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

From the early hours, sadhus began their traditional procession towards the Triveni Sangam, with mesmerizing visuals capturing the essence of the event. Security and crowd management measures were top priority, following a tragic stampede on an earlier Amrit Snan.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipated a turnout of five crore pilgrims on Monday, with the celebration marked by awe-inspiring processions and ceremonial dips performed by various akharas in designated sequences, witnessed by followers from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

