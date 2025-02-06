Entertainment Buzz: Olympics Drama, Ozzy Reunion, and Fashion Comebacks
The entertainment industry buzz features new film 'September 5' about the Munich massacre, Lara Trump's new show on Fox News, a Black Sabbath reunion concert, and China's booming box office. Additionally, Neil Gaiman faces legal trouble, Disney surpasses earnings forecasts, New York Fashion Week returns, and Juliette Binoche heads the Cannes jury.
Drama thriller 'September 5' reimagines the story of the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, it follows ABC Sports broadcasters' role in the incident.
Lara Trump will host 'My View with Lara Trump' on Fox News starting February 22, marking a new development in political talk shows.
Black Sabbath's original lineup, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, reunites for a July 5 concert in Birmingham, drawing attention to heavy metal music's legacy.
