Sujanpur Tensions Rise Over Maharana Pratap Statue Proposal

Tensions are soaring in Sujanpur Tira, Himachal Pradesh, over the planned installation of a Maharana Pratap statue near a mosque. The Muslim community has submitted a memorandum to local authorities, urging them to reconsider the statue's location.

Despite the Muslim community's plea, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reinforced its call for sticking to the original plan. Pankaj Bharatiya, VHP's state deputy secretary, accused external Muslim leaders of inciting discord.

Bharatiya urged the Hindu community to unite and support the statue's installation to foster harmony. Meanwhile, local officials continue to seek a resolution to the situation, amid circulating social media footage of the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)