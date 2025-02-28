US Porn Star's Unexpected Visit to Afghanistan Amidst Strict Taliban Regime

Whitney Wright, a US porn actor, has stirred intrigue with her recent, unpublicized visit to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The Taliban have imposed rigorous restrictions on women's rights since their 2021 takeover.

Previously causing a media frenzy with her visit to Iran, Wright shared images from Afghanistan, displaying everything from Ariana airline's planes to Herat's architectural beauty, on her Instagram. Despite the conspicuous absence of her own image, her posts captured a slice of life rarely seen in the region under Taliban authority.

The Taliban, aiming to boost tourism and alter perceptions of Afghanistan, did not officially acknowledge her presence. As a US national, Wright faced bureaucratic challenges entering the country, compounded by a severe US State Department travel advisory warning against visiting due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)