Delhi's Lt. Governor Praised as 'Rock' Amid Political Storm

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta compares Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to a 'rock' for his role in protecting Delhi, drawing a parallel to the Kedarnath Temple's safety during a flood. The AAP disputes this, crediting their governance for landfill reductions and criticizing Saxena's political complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:54 IST
In a significant political exchange, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was lauded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for his crucial role in addressing the city's challenges. Speaking at a bamboo plantation event, Gupta compared Saxena to the resilient rock that saved Kedarnath Temple during a disastrous flood, highlighting his efforts in safeguarding Delhi during turbulent times.

Gupta commended Saxena's leadership in reclaiming landfill sites, transforming them into green spaces amidst various challenges. Her remarks were supported by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who noted that since Saxena's tenure began, significant progress has been made in clearing portions of the infamous Bhalswa landfill.

However, the AAP countered these praises, with spokesperson Reena Gupta attributing recent landfill improvements to their leader Arvind Kejriwal's governance. She alleged corruption in the BJP-led MCD was responsible for the landfill crisis and accused the lieutenant governor of being an obstacle to their administration in Delhi.

