Safety First: Holi Celebrations in Sujanpur Tira Under Weapon Ban

In an effort to maintain safety during the Holi festival, the Hamirpur district magistrate has enforced a ban on carrying weapons, ammunition, or any lethal object within Sujanpur's municipal boundaries from March 12 to 15. This preventive measure aims to ensure a peaceful celebration, as stated by an official on Wednesday.

The regulation was enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by District Magistrate Amarjit Singh, who has warned of strict actions against those who defy the order. Notably, police officers and home guards on duty are exempt from this restriction.

Holi in Sujanpur Tira is renowned for its vibrant celebrations, drawing numerous visitors each year. The festivities include not only the playful exchange of colors but also traditional music and dance performances, sports competitions, and a grand deity procession. Temple rituals at historical sites like the Narbadeshwar temple, built by the Katoch rulers, remain a focal point of this cultural extravaganza.

(With inputs from agencies.)