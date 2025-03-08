Free Entry to Taj Mahal on International Women's Day: A Tribute to Women's Empowerment
The Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra offer free entry to tourists on International Women's Day. This annual initiative, active for 4-5 years, promotes women's empowerment. Visitors express joy and appreciation for this tribute to one of India's greatest architectural symbols.
In a symbolic gesture marking International Women's Day, tourists visiting the Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected sites in Agra will enjoy free entry. This ongoing initiative has been in practice for the past several years, according to Raj Kumar Patel, Agra Circle Incharge of the Archaeological Department.
Raj Kumar Patel stated that the policy applies to all eight Agra monuments under the ASI's jurisdiction. Both domestic and international tourists will benefit from the ticket-free access, aligning with a tradition that underscores women's empowerment globally.
Visitors to the Taj Mahal, including Lata and Leena, welcomed the move, seeing it as a gesture of respect towards women. Leena emphasized the symbolic importance of the Taj Mahal, built in honor of a woman, and how the initiative enhances its significance during the celebration of International Women's Day.
