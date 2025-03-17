Korean Drama Controversy: Kim Soo-hyun's Troubled Associations

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of dating actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Sae-ron was found deceased in February, an incident that has since initiated severe backlash against Kim.

Luxury fashion brand Prada and cosmetic company Dinto have severed ties with Kim in light of these allegations. Prada confirmed the end of their collaboration, while Dinto cited substantial reasons that made continuing their advertising contract unfeasible.

The actor's agency, Goldmedalist, has refuted claims about a past relationship but acknowledged the challenges faced in the aftermath of Sae-ron's death, including financial disputes and legal issues stemming from her past behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)