Korean Drama Controversy: Kim Soo-hyun's Troubled Associations

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces controversy as luxury brands cut ties following allegations of dating underage actress Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead. Both Prada and Dinto have ended contracts with him, while his agency denies any wrongdoing. The allegations surfaced after a deleted photo sparked speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:23 IST
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of dating actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Sae-ron was found deceased in February, an incident that has since initiated severe backlash against Kim.

Luxury fashion brand Prada and cosmetic company Dinto have severed ties with Kim in light of these allegations. Prada confirmed the end of their collaboration, while Dinto cited substantial reasons that made continuing their advertising contract unfeasible.

The actor's agency, Goldmedalist, has refuted claims about a past relationship but acknowledged the challenges faced in the aftermath of Sae-ron's death, including financial disputes and legal issues stemming from her past behavior.

