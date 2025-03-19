Tamil Nadu CM Lauds Safe Return of Astronaut Sunita Williams
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed joy over NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth after a 287-day mission on the ISS. He thanked those responsible for their safe return, a sentiment echoed by Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his delight over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, following a 287-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement was made during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Chief Minister Stalin commended the team that ensured the astronauts, including Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore, returned to Earth safely. He noted the challenges they faced during their extended mission.
The Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also praised the astronauts for their successful mission and the efforts involved in ensuring their secure return.
