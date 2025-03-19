Tamil Nadu CM Lauds Safe Return of Astronaut Sunita Williams

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his delight over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, following a 287-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement was made during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Chief Minister Stalin commended the team that ensured the astronauts, including Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore, returned to Earth safely. He noted the challenges they faced during their extended mission.

The Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also praised the astronauts for their successful mission and the efforts involved in ensuring their secure return.

(With inputs from agencies.)