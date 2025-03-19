Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Narrow Escape at Ashok Nagar Event

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav narrowly escaped a mishap when the steps to a stage broke during an event in Ashok Nagar. Security personnel prevented him from falling. The CM was discussing development plans for pilgrimage sites. Officials have yet to comment on the incident.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:51 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav narrowly avoided injury on Wednesday as the steps leading to a stage collapsed during a program in Ashok Nagar district.

Standing on the wooden steps while engaging with reporters, Yadav was saved from a potential fall by quick-thinking security staff who stabilized him. The incident occurred at a temple event in Karila, also attended by Minister Rakesh Shukla and MLA Brijendra Yadav. No official statement has been released regarding the mishap.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav offered prayers at the Maa Janki temple and highlighted his government's commitment to preserving sites linked to Lord Ram and Sri Krishna, with a Rs one crore budget allocated for developing pilgrimage facilities at Karila Dham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

