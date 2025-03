Nation Mourns: Tragic Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia

Funeral services took place Thursday in North Macedonia as communities honored dozens of victims from last week's catastrophic nightclub fire. Grieving families held burials across several cities, recalling the March 16 tragedy that claimed 59 lives in Kocani.

The deceased included members of the pop band DNA, whose performance was cut short by the blaze. The Orthodox Church led services amidst heightened security, with national figures calling for spiritual unity.

Authorities orchestrated a growing investigation into the disaster, detaining over 20 individuals, scrutinizing fire safety flaws and license validity. Health Minister Arben Taravari reported 72 hospitalized in-country, and 101 patients receiving care abroad, noting improved conditions among survivors.

