Nykaa Fashion Unveils Iconic Brands: Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger
Nykaa Fashion, India's premier fashion platform, expands its collection by adding iconic brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. This launch, featuring over 2000 styles, offers a blend of heritage and contemporary trends, enhancing customer access to luxury fashion with ease and versatility.
- Country:
- India
In a major expansion move, Nykaa Fashion, India's leading fashion e-tailer, has unveiled an exciting collaboration with two iconic global fashion brands: Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. This strategic addition aims to bolster its diverse offering and solidify its position as the go-to destination for premium fashion.
The freshly launched collection, exclusive to Nykaa Fashion, includes over 2000 styles from each brand, spanning menswear, womenswear, handbags, footwear, and accessories. This launch ensures that Indian shoppers have unparalleled access to high-end fashion essentials and trendsetting statement pieces from across the globe.
Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, highlighting how it blends heritage with modern innovation, offering Indian customers the very best in luxury and style. The new collections will be available on Nykaa Fashion's app and website from March 22nd, marking a new era in the luxury fashion landscape in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
