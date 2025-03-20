Triumphant Return: Celebrating Sunita Williams' Historic Space Journey

The Madhya Pradesh assembly erupted in applause as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The assembly session was paused to celebrate this significant achievement.

Speaker Narendra Tomar highlighted Williams' exceptional accomplishment as the first woman to spend such an extended period in space, marking it as a moment of pride for the country. The assembly showed its appreciation with a synchronized thumping of desks.

Williams, who along with her colleagues Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, landed safely after their spacecraft encountered helium leaks and thruster issues. Their mission, initially eight days, was extended to over nine months, underscoring their perseverance and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)