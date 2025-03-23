Left Menu

Gandhian Social Worker Pasala Krishna Bharati Passes Away at 92

Pasala Krishna Bharati, a renowned Gandhian social worker, passed away at the age of 92. Celebrated for her contributions towards education and her philanthropic efforts, she played a significant role in supporting the less privileged. Bharati remained unmarried, dedicating her life to social causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:29 IST
Pasala Krishna Bharati, a revered Gandhian social worker, passed away in her residence at the age of 92, due to natural causes related to old age, sources confirmed.

Krishna Bharati was celebrated for her tireless efforts in promoting education among underprivileged communities, especially Dalits, and for her generous donations to educational institutions and cow shelters. Her roots trace back to a family of freedom fighters in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, where she was born while her parents were imprisoned during the fight for Indian independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi notably sought her blessings during his visit to Bhimavaram town in 2022. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and paid homage to her via a social media post, highlighting her contributions to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

