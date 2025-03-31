Left Menu

Scandal at Fuji TV: A Tale of Neglect in Japan's Entertainment Industry

An external investigation into a sexual assault case involving top Japanese celebrity Masahiro Nakai revealed Fuji Television's failure to support the victim, displaying a lack of human rights awareness. The case led to public outrage, Fuji TV management resignations, and highlighted a culture of exploitation within the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:43 IST
Scandal at Fuji TV: A Tale of Neglect in Japan's Entertainment Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An independent inquiry into a high-profile sexual assault case involving Masahiro Nakai, a former leader of Japan's boy band SMAP, has condemned Fuji Television Network for failing to adequately support the victim, a female employee. The investigation highlights a broader issue of insufficient human rights awareness within the company management.

The incident, reportedly occurring in 2023, resulted in Nakai reaching a settlement with the victim. Amid allegations of systematic cover-ups by Fuji TV executives, significant public backlash ensued, prompting departures within the company's top management and affecting advertisement revenues.

The investigation uncovered a troubling corporate culture at Fuji TV, where young female employees are expected to entertain influential men. The network's lack of action to address the employee's complaints, despite consultations with supervisors and doctors, was seen as exacerbating her suffering. The case has led to new preventative measures within the company to address harassment and rebuild its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

