Scandal at Fuji TV: A Tale of Neglect in Japan's Entertainment Industry

An independent inquiry into a high-profile sexual assault case involving Masahiro Nakai, a former leader of Japan's boy band SMAP, has condemned Fuji Television Network for failing to adequately support the victim, a female employee. The investigation highlights a broader issue of insufficient human rights awareness within the company management.

The incident, reportedly occurring in 2023, resulted in Nakai reaching a settlement with the victim. Amid allegations of systematic cover-ups by Fuji TV executives, significant public backlash ensued, prompting departures within the company's top management and affecting advertisement revenues.

The investigation uncovered a troubling corporate culture at Fuji TV, where young female employees are expected to entertain influential men. The network's lack of action to address the employee's complaints, despite consultations with supervisors and doctors, was seen as exacerbating her suffering. The case has led to new preventative measures within the company to address harassment and rebuild its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)