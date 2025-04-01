Controversy Ignites Over Kunal Kamra's Satirical Show in Mumbai
Police have not issued notices to attendees of comedian Kunal Kamra's show despite reports to the contrary. Kamra's remarks about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde led to multiple FIRs. The uproar has sparked accusations against the Mahayuti government for resembling a police state.
Police officials clarified on Tuesday that no notices have been issued to individuals who attended comedian Kunal Kamra's recent show in Mumbai.
Kamra's performance, which included critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, led to the filing of multiple FIRs but no audience members have been summoned for inquiry despite media reports suggesting otherwise.
Leaders from the opposition, including Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, have criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of attempting to create a police-controlled regime in response to Kamra's satire.
