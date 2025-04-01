Controversy Ignites Over Kunal Kamra's Satirical Show in Mumbai

Police officials clarified on Tuesday that no notices have been issued to individuals who attended comedian Kunal Kamra's recent show in Mumbai.

Kamra's performance, which included critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, led to the filing of multiple FIRs but no audience members have been summoned for inquiry despite media reports suggesting otherwise.

Leaders from the opposition, including Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, have criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of attempting to create a police-controlled regime in response to Kamra's satire.

(With inputs from agencies.)