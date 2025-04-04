Left Menu

Campus Clash: Jadavpur University Rejects Ram Navami Celebration Proposal

Jadavpur University denied the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's request to host Ram Navami celebrations on campus due to previous clashes and lack of historical precedent. Despite the denial, the ABVP insists on proceeding with the event, raising tensions with opposition from Left-leaning student groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University has declined a request from the RSS-affiliated student group, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to hold Ram Navami celebrations within the campus. University officials cited several factors for this decision, including a history of clashes and the absence of previous celebrations of this festival at the institution.

Despite the rejection, ABVP members are determined to celebrate Ram Navami on April 6, while facing opposition from the Student Federation of India's (SFI) left-leaning supporters, who vow to prevent the celebrations. This stalemate raises concerns about potential disturbances similar to past incidents.

The issue echoes broader cultural and political tensions in the region, particularly as Ram Navami festivities have gained prominence amid BJP's growing influence in West Bengal. This year, substantial participation in celebrations is anticipated, and efforts to ensure peace are being mobilized by various student groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

