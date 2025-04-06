80 Years Later: Remembering Buchenwald and Confronting Modern Extremism

Germany marked a somber milestone on Sunday, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald concentration camp with a ceremony in Weimar. Key speakers included Thuringia's governor, Mario Voigt, and former German President Christian Wulff, who highlighted the enduring threat of radicalisation and the worldwide swing toward right-wing ideologies.

Voigt described Buchenwald as emblematic of systemic dehumanisation, where Nazi machinery aimed to crush the human spirit. He drew parallels to current events, referencing the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, as a haunting reminder of persistent antisemitic threats.

Christian Wulff called for steadfast support of democratic principles, critiquing nationalist parties like the Alternative for Germany for fostering division. He urged continuous vigilance against extremism to ensure that the atrocities of the past, embodied by the horrors of Buchenwald, are never repeated.

