80 Years Later: Remembering Buchenwald and Confronting Modern Extremism

Germany commemorates the 80th anniversary of Buchenwald's liberation, highlighting concerns over global radicalisation and a shift to the right. Speakers, including former President Christian Wulff, stress the importance of defending democracy and warn against far-right ideologies. Buchenwald remains a stark reminder of humanity's shared responsibility to prevent history from repeating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Germany marked a somber milestone on Sunday, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald concentration camp with a ceremony in Weimar. Key speakers included Thuringia's governor, Mario Voigt, and former German President Christian Wulff, who highlighted the enduring threat of radicalisation and the worldwide swing toward right-wing ideologies.

Voigt described Buchenwald as emblematic of systemic dehumanisation, where Nazi machinery aimed to crush the human spirit. He drew parallels to current events, referencing the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, as a haunting reminder of persistent antisemitic threats.

Christian Wulff called for steadfast support of democratic principles, critiquing nationalist parties like the Alternative for Germany for fostering division. He urged continuous vigilance against extremism to ensure that the atrocities of the past, embodied by the horrors of Buchenwald, are never repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

